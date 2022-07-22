Shroud warns xQc about Twitch chat toxicity: “It’s terrible for your mental”

Terry Oh . 50 minutes ago

Both Michael ‘shroud‘ Grzesiek and Felix ‘xQc‘ Lengyel are Twitch stars in their own right. However, the former is very worried about the juicer warlord’s mental health with his chat descending into chaos, issuing a warning to the platform’s biggest name.

Every successful streamer has had experience with toxicity. But when it’s comes as a constant barrage of negative criticism from their own viewers with no real opportunity to escape the insults, it’ll inevitably hit their mental health.

The degree as to how much severe the toxicity is differs for each content creator. However, FPS star shroud couldn’t help but notice xQc receives particularly more trash talk than others.

“Every time I watch him, his chat is just f**king roasting him. Absolutely talking s**t over and over. I couldn’t do it,” shroud stated while pondering his thoughts out loud on stream.

Shroud’s own Twitch chat responded with comments justifying the other viewers, with reasons like ”he gets paid” and ”xQc doesn’t care.” However the fact of the matter is nobody is completely immune to the constant criticism, especially on livestream.

“No matter how strong minded you think you are, you’re not when you read Twitch chat. You’re just not. That’s a whole different f**king beast because you’re literally live,” Shroud continues on.

“What’s happening in your chat is what reflects on you, and you feel either negative or positive based on what happened in chat.”

Generally, xQc manage to effectively brush the toxic comments away. But every once in a while, the streamer loses his cool, becoming frustrated with multiple different variables resulting in angry outbursts.

Perhaps the Twitch stream is entertained by the burst of emotions, or maybe xQc’s personality somehow brings out negativity in the viewers. But shroud says it’s not for everyone, and there’ll be a point in time where xQc will snap.

”If I had my chat talking sh*t to me, 24/7, even if they’re trolling, and they’re memes or whatever the f**k, I couldn’t do it. It’s terrible, terrible for your mental.”