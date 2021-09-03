Shroud laughs off claims Twitch “will die” as star streamers flock to YouTube

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek is confident Twitch won’t die if more big streamers like DrLupo and TimTheTatman flock to YouTube, claiming the platform is too big and popular to be affected.

Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo and Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar shocked the world after announcing they’d signed exclusive deals with YouTube, leaving Twitch in the dust.

And apparently, it’s only the beginning, according to Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren, who claims to have “secret information” that more streamers will follow them in the coming weeks and months. Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff hinted he could be the next line.

The situation has gotten people wondering whether Twitch is on the verge of being overtaken by YouTube as the number one streaming platform for gamers. Some even fear it could be the beginning of the end, claiming it could die.

However, Shroud explained why he’s confident that isn’t going to happen. In his view, Twitch is far too big to be impacted by something like this. And he thinks there will always be somebody to replace them.

“Do [I] think Twitch is going to die if big streamers go to move onto YouTube? No. There’s always going to be someone else to take the spot of the views,” he said.

“When there’s a transition and somebody moves to another platform, some follow, and some stay. [But] I don’t think there’s such thing as killing Twitch.” And the reason is simple. He thinks the platform is too big to be impacted by something like that.

Shroud compared it to someone asking him whether he thinks YouTube will die because some of its biggest content creators were jumping ship, which he thinks is impossible. “You can’t kill that. Nothing could come out to kill that.”

He admitted a new platform could always come along and “compete” with the likes of Twitch and YouTube. However, he doesn’t think that will happen anytime soon. And more importantly, he doesn’t think Twitch will die.

Twitch might be sweating a little. However, it’s an exciting time for streamers and their fans. DrLupo revealed he was offered an insane amount of money to make the switch, and his fans couldn’t be happier for him.

In the end, most people agree that it doesn’t matter what platform their favorite streamer is on. Look no further than DrDisrespect, who is thriving on the platform despite being forced to move. And he’s happy to see his friends on there.