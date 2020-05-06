Shroud: The World’s Most Naturally Gifted Gamer?

Michael 'shroud' Grzesiek never won a major as a Counter-Strike pro and also never went professional in any other title, despite how many he conquered on stream. That said, he's still considered as one of the worlds most naturally gifted players. As a professional CS:GO player, shroud was known for his time at Cloud9, but that's just a small slice of what made him 'The King of Reddit'. He got this nickname from his absurd gameplay clips and highlight montages that would constantly reach the front page of the Global Offensive subreddit. Grzesiek started his journey almost by chance actually, preferring to grind out World of Warcraft with his friends compared to FPS titles, until one day his friend gifted him a game on steam, That game was CS:GO. He rapidly climbed the ladder on the Valve title and started streaming, building up a fanbase for his inhuman mechanics and hand-eye coordination. Advertisement

It was a sad day for Counter-Strike when the human aim bot decided to retire from the scene on April 18, 2018, to focus on streaming. Although he was great at CS, it took him less than a month before he mastered a new game on the block in PUBG.

He quickly became known as one of the greatest players to grace the game, pulling in thousands and thousands of viewers every time he jumped into the battle royale.

Read More Shroud reveals why he will never return to pro gaming

It is at the point that when shroud decided to pick up a game, you expect him to master it in weeks. Whether it was Rainbow Six, Apex Legends, Overwatch, Batallion, Escape from Tarkov, and more recently Warzone or Valorant, he would just drop in and dominate.