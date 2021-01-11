Shroud stunned as Twitch blocks raid for having too many viewers - Dexerto

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch — in fact, he’s so popular that the platform appears to be stopping him from spreading the wealth to other, smaller streamers.

After a brief stint on rival streaming platform Mixer, which ceased operations in July 2020 and saw shroud and fellow star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins head back to Twitch, shroud has been one of the biggest names in streaming for a while.

He is an incredibly talented FPS player, and his raw ability often brings in tens of thousands of viewers, if not more, to his streams.

That said, he likes to sometimes host other channels to help others get more viewers and assist in their Twitch careers — but Twitch literally stopped him from doing so during this livestream.

While chatting with his viewers, shroud was checking out some other streamers and attempted to raid them and send his viewers over, showing some support — but Twitch had other ideas.

After trying to send his viewers over, and the process didn’t work, shroud read out a message saying “Sorry, you have more viewers than the maximum currently supported by raids right now.”

Needless to say, shroud himself was a little bit perplexed that this was even a thing. “I can’t raid anybody, so you guys can go to either of these people,” he said. “I guess I’m just too famous. Suffering from success, you know… story of my life.”

While shroud joked about suffering from his success, this isn’t something you’re likely to see very often. Shroud had almost 89,000 viewers at the time, which is a number many aspiring streamers could only dream of, so to have that many people drop in would be absolutely insane.

Unfortunately, Twitch stopped it from happening this time, but they might want to check that issues like these don’t occur in the future. As we all know, raids are brilliant for streamers and viewers alike, so it would be a shame to see these stifled any more.