 Shroud stunned as Twitch blocks raid for having too many viewers - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Shroud stunned as Twitch blocks raid for having too many viewers

Published: 11/Jan/2021 16:43

by Jacob Hale
shroud twitch stream
Twitch: Shroud

Share

shroud Twitch

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch — in fact, he’s so popular that the platform appears to be stopping him from spreading the wealth to other, smaller streamers.

After a brief stint on rival streaming platform Mixer, which ceased operations in July 2020 and saw shroud and fellow star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins head back to Twitch, shroud has been one of the biggest names in streaming for a while.

He is an incredibly talented FPS player, and his raw ability often brings in tens of thousands of viewers, if not more, to his streams.

That said, he likes to sometimes host other channels to help others get more viewers and assist in their Twitch careers — but Twitch literally stopped him from doing so during this livestream.

shroud twitch stream logitech
Shroud/Logitech
Shroud is one of the biggest names on Twitch.

While chatting with his viewers, shroud was checking out some other streamers and attempted to raid them and send his viewers over, showing some support — but Twitch had other ideas.

After trying to send his viewers over, and the process didn’t work, shroud read out a message saying “Sorry, you have more viewers than the maximum currently supported by raids right now.”

Needless to say, shroud himself was a little bit perplexed that this was even a thing. “I can’t raid anybody, so you guys can go to either of these people,” he said. “I guess I’m just too famous. Suffering from success, you know… story of my life.”

While shroud joked about suffering from his success, this isn’t something you’re likely to see very often. Shroud had almost 89,000 viewers at the time, which is a number many aspiring streamers could only dream of, so to have that many people drop in would be absolutely insane.

Unfortunately, Twitch stopped it from happening this time, but they might want to check that issues like these don’t occur in the future. As we all know, raids are brilliant for streamers and viewers alike, so it would be a shame to see these stifled any more.

Entertainment

Bryce Hall hints at possible Among Us stream with Dream, Quackity, & Karl Jacobs

Published: 11/Jan/2021 16:10

by Georgina Smith
Bryce Hall next to Dream's stickman logo with a green background
Instagram: Bryce Hall / YouTube: Dream

Share

Bryce Hall Dream

After an unexpected interaction with gaming creators like Quackity, Karl Jacobs, and GeorgeNotFound on Twitter, TikTok star Bryce Hall has said that he’s interested in playing a game of Among Us with Dream.

2020 saw a boom in popularity for both the TikTok community and the gaming community. On the TikTok side of things, there are creators making millions from their social media careers, with countless trends coming from the video-sharing app.

In the gaming community, the sudden surge in popularity of the social deduction game Among Us saw streamers and YouTubers like Corpse Husband and Dream garner extraordinary amounts of attention and, along with Dream’s SMP Minecraft server, have established a huge new community.

Bryce Hall poses in front of water
Instagram: brycehall
Bryce Hall is a hugely popular star on TikTok, currently with almost 18 million followers.

It then only seems to make sense that the two hugely popular (but very different) worlds should collide in some form. Previously, however, popular TikToker and Bryce Hall’s current partner Addison Rae faced backlash from some Dream and Corpse Husband fans, who wanted other creators to be picked over Addison.

Dream commented that the stream was a “blast,” though he did have to turn his chat to emote-only mode to avoid hate.

Bryce Hall suggests an Among Us game with Dream

In another strange turn of events, influencer Bryce Hall who currently has almost 18 million followers on TikTok ended up interacting with a variety of different popular streamers via Twitter, after Dream replied to one of his posts.

Bryce had sent out a tweet that simply read, “Hulu n hangin type of night,” to which Dream tagged Addison Rae and replied, “Is this true?”

Clearly not deterred by the partly negative reaction Addison received, Bryce decided to take his opportunity and quote tweeted saying, “sup Dream, when we playin Among Us?” to which Dream jokingly replied, “when you learn the reply feature.”

And that wasn’t all, some other popular creators got involved with the conversation, Karl Jacobs jumping in to say, “what we watchin?” in reply to Bryce’s original tweet. YouTuber Quackity then asked if he should be following Bryce Hall, to which Bryce replied making fun of his typos.

The interaction was altogether quite wholesome and has got many Dream fans hoping the Among Us game does actually go ahead, as they are eagerly anticipating another stream from the popular Minecraft creator.