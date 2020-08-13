Shroud reveals insane Twitch stats after first stream back

Michael 'shroud' Grzesiek finally made his long-awaited return to streaming on August 12, and his comeback to his old stomping ground on Twitch was a sight to behold. Now, the streamer has shared just how remarkable his return stream was in statistics.

Although his move to Mixer in 2019 was a lucrative one, it didn't bode well for his average viewership. In fact, the move was so detrimental to his viewer count that he was only getting around 1/3 of his viewership from Twitch.

But, it all worked out in the end, as he was paid out of his Mixer contract when Microsoft shut it down and merged with Facebook Gaming, and his viewers quickly flocked back to his Twitch channel.

His over 7 million followers on Twitch remained intact even as the channel lay dormant, and he is now re-partnered. On August 12, at 11am PT, shroud went live on Twitch for the first time since his move – and the reception was even greater than expected.

The live viewer count shot up into the hundreds of thousands almost immediately - before the former CS:GO pro had even shown his face.

By the time he did appear on camera (new beard in tow), he was creeping towards half a million concurrent viewers. Although it's not quite the record (this is still held by Ninja with over 600,000), it wasn't far off. Shroud flexed his stream stats on Twitter after the broadcast:

I pictured an epic return... not quite like this though <3 pic.twitter.com/zRCFAhp7HX — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) August 13, 2020

In total, he attracted just shy of 3 million unique viewers, earned himself an extra 250,000 followers, hit a peak of 516,289 viewers – averaging 222,888.

How much did shroud make?

While we can't total the exact amount of money shroud made in his 7-hour return stream, we can at least get the bare minimum based on subscriptions.

16,524 people subscribed to shroud during the stream, which, based on a rate of $3.50 per sub (Twitch retains the rest), would be $57,834 – not bad for seven hours of streaming. It's possibly shroud has an even better deal with Twitch for a higher percentage of each sub.

Of course, this doesn't even include any donations or 'bits' on top of this, nor does it account for tier 2 or tier 3 subscriptions.

There's no doubt that Twitch is the best platform for shroud if he wants to attain maximum viewership. Even once the initial hype dies down, he should easily surpass his average viewership from Mixer.

Meanwhile, Dr Disrespect has been forced into a move to YouTube, after Twitch inexplicably banned him. Bad news for fans of the duo though, as while Doc's ban remains, shroud won't be allowed to stream alongside him.