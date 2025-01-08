Shroud postpones Fragathon stream on Twitch as wildfires rage in Los Angeles

Shroud is among the most popular Twitch streamers on the site.

Shroud revealed that the Fragathon stream is being temporarily postponed due to the impact of the wildfires in Los Angeles.

On January 4, Shroud started a month-long Twitch subathon to raise money for charity, dedicated to his father, who passed away from cancer last year.

The stream leans into Shroud’s background as a former CS and Valorant pro because every kill accumulated during the stream in any game is worth a dollar, and subs and donations impact the multiplier.

At the end of the Fragathon stream, 100% of the proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and it will most likely be a hefty donation given his skill and massive following. It won’t just be Shroud contributing to the stream either, as he built a LAN center in his house and invited some friends to help out as well.

Unfortunately, the stream was cut short.

Shroud puts pause on Fragathon stream

Shroud confirmed, “Putting a quick pause on the Fragathon stream. We lost power and the storm is still really bad. With road closures and fires we need to ensure everyone stays safe including production and guests. Sorry gamers, we’ll be back as soon as we can!”

The streamer did not specify how long the postponement will last but assured fans that the stream will return as soon as possible.

Fans understood the decision and gave him their best wishes.

One of Shroud’s closest friends and fellow streamers Just9n responded, “Such a bummer, but safety is #1, then teamwork.”

“Take your time. We all will be here when you’re back,” a fan replied.

Earlier in the day, Shroud confirmed the stream had raised $100,000 only four days in. Based on that pace, it’s safe to say the Twitch subathon is well on its way to achieving something remarkable whenever the stream can continue.