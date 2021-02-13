Shroud claims older games like S.T.A.L.K.E.R have more “passion” than new titles

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzeciek has claimed developers don’t make games like they used to, explaining older games like S.T.A.L.K.E.R had more “passion” behind them.

The video game industry has come a long way since its inception. It generates more than $100 billion dollars each year, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

However, while games are more abundant and accessible than ever before, critics feel like passion and creativity have become second fiddle to profit.

Shroud is one of those people. He shared his views while responding to a fan’s question on stream, and once he got the ball rolling, he didn’t hold back.

“Are there any good games coming out soon that have you excited?” he said, reading out a viewer’s question.

“No, not really. I don’t know. I’m trying to think.” Instead of thinking about new games though, his mind dove into the past instead.

“I want older games to get updated correctly. I want The Last Of Us II to get correctly updated for the PS5 so that it actually runs how it’s supposed to.

“I want modding games to be done. Like, different mod projects that I want to finish. I actually do want to play S.T.A.L.K.E.R. That looks kind of fun.”

Shroud: “Everything new that’s coming out has been pretty lackluster”

Shroud believes newer titles fail to live up to their expectations, and he has a reason behind his claims.

“A lot of the stuff that I’m interested in is just older stuff. Everything that’s new that’s coming out has been pretty lackluster.”

“New games don’t hit like old games because old games… there was a lot of passion behind them, right? The people running the games, the people at the top, were also the people making the games.”

“So, there was a lot of passion behind their work because they were a part of the team. Side by side coding away. Now, not so much. Now, it’s more so, all the insanely really good coders and designers… they’re just getting f**king c**ked. Because the people at the top are like, no, don’t do that, do this.”

“Pretty sure it’s just nostalgia talking there?” he added, reciting a fan’s reply. “No, it’s not. You can just tell by game design and choices. You could literally just look at game design and then break it all down.”

It’s not like Shroud is saying he’ll never play new games. However, the trend of remasters of old games will likely never tire out for the Twitch star.