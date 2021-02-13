Logo
Shroud claims older games like S.T.A.L.K.E.R have more “passion” than new titles

Published: 13/Feb/2021 2:16

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Michael ‘shroud’ Grzeciek has claimed developers don’t make games like they used to, explaining older games like S.T.A.L.K.E.R had more “passion” behind them.

The video game industry has come a long way since its inception. It generates more than $100 billion dollars each year, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

However, while games are more abundant and accessible than ever before, critics feel like passion and creativity have become second fiddle to profit. 

Shroud is one of those people. He shared his views while responding to a fan’s question on stream, and once he got the ball rolling, he didn’t hold back.

Shroud never hesitates to share his views on all things game-related.

“Are there any good games coming out soon that have you excited?” he said, reading out a viewer’s question.

“No, not really. I don’t know. I’m trying to think.” Instead of thinking about new games though, his mind dove into the past instead.

“I want older games to get updated correctly. I want The Last Of Us II to get correctly updated for the PS5 so that it actually runs how it’s supposed to.

“I want modding games to be done. Like, different mod projects that I want to finish. I actually do want to play S.T.A.L.K.E.R. That looks kind of fun.”

Shroud: “Everything new that’s coming out has been pretty lackluster”

Shroud believes newer titles fail to live up to their expectations, and he has a reason behind his claims.

“A lot of the stuff that I’m interested in is just older stuff. Everything that’s new that’s coming out has been pretty lackluster.”

“New games don’t hit like old games because old games… there was a lot of passion behind them, right? The people running the games, the people at the top, were also the people making the games.”

“So, there was a lot of passion behind their work because they were a part of the team. Side by side coding away. Now, not so much. Now, it’s more so, all the insanely really good coders and designers… they’re just getting f**king c**ked. Because the people at the top are like, no, don’t do that, do this.”

“Pretty sure it’s just nostalgia talking there?” he added, reciting a fan’s reply. “No, it’s not. You can just tell by game design and choices. You could literally just look at game design and then break it all down.”

It’s not like Shroud is saying he’ll never play new games. However, the trend of remasters of old games will likely never tire out for the Twitch star.

Ariana Grande reveals what video games inspired “Six Thirty” lyrics

Published: 13/Feb/2021 1:01

by Tanner Pierce
During a premier livestream for one of her new songs, Ariana Grande revealed which video games inspired the lyrics “What you gon’ do when I’m bored, and I wanna play video games at 2 AM?” from her song Six Thirty and even shouted out a game she’s playing now.

Ariana Grande’s love for video games has been known for some time now. A few years back, her likeness was used in a Final Fantasy mobile game, while most recently it’s been teased that she would be doing an Among Us session with Twitch streamer Valkyrae in the near future.

Because of this, it’s not shocking that the subject has slowly made its way into her music. Six Thirty, which was released back in October 2020, makes reference to the hobby with the line “What you gon’ do when I’m bored, and I wanna play video games at 2 AM?

(starts at 12:59 for mobile users)

Now, Grande has spoken up about the inspiration behind that line. In a recent livestream, a fan asked her what specific video games she was referencing with the line, and she gave two interesting answers.

“That’s a good question,” the singer said. “I think when I wrote it, I was referring to like Mario Party [and] Mario Kart, but now… if I sang it right now, I’d be talking about Sackboy.”

Sackboy is, of course, referring to the PS5 launch title Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which was received generally well by critics and fans alike when it was released last year. While the answer of Mario Party and Kart isn’t too surprising, considering they are some of the more popular video games right now, the Sackboy reference certainly is.

The answer started making its way through the internet after she said this on the stream, and it even got the attention of both the official LittleBigPlanet Twitter account and developer Sumo Digital, who both commented on the shoutout.

All in all, it’s cool to see Grande shouting out the medium that clearly loves. Who knows what game references she’ll make in her next hit.