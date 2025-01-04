Shroud announces month-long Twitch Fragathon charity stream

Shroud has announced a ‘Fragathon’ Twitch subathon event running throughout January to raise money for charity, dedicated to his father who passed away from cancer last year.

The Twitch star made the announcement on January 3, 2024, via his Twitter/X account:

“You guys may have heard that I am doing a subathon, but this one is going to be a little bit different. Last year I lost my dad to cancer and ever since I have been looking for ways I can support people who are going through similar situations. So, we came up with the Fragathon.”

“For the entire month of January, I am going to be going live with a frag counter. For each elimination on stream, one dollar is going to be going to charity. Subs and donations are going to be increasing this multiplier, making each frag worth more, and more.

“In addition to the frag counter, 100% of proceeds from subs, donations, and bits will be going to amazing charities.”

Shroud added: “I won’t be alone. I am inviting all my friends to come by and donate frags in person at a LAN center that I am building in my house. There’s also going to be IRL events and challenges that will add to the counter when we are not gaming.” Shroud said, but has not specified yet which creators and streamers will be joining him for the event.

How to watch Shroud’s Fragathon stream

To watch Shroud’s Fragathon event, tune in to his Twitch channel on January 4, 2024. The exact start time for the stream hasn’t been confirmed yet, with Shroud’s initial post simply saying, “Tomorrow.”

As the event approaches, the start time will likely be shared on his social media, including Twitter/X. We will update this page with the details and stream embed once it’s revealed.

During his Twitch stream on January 1, Shroud shared that the subathon had faced delays and was initially planned to start earlier.

“The plan was to start the marathon stream tomorrow for the new year but we had some delays. Production is setting everything up, it’s kind of halted until the PCs get here. So, I might as well stream,” he said.

Shroud originally paid tribute to his father on August 12, 2023, announcing that he had died from Lung Cancer, as fans paid their respects.