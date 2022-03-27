Shroud doesn’t even know where his Streamer Award is after winning title

Despite winning Gamer of the Year at the Streamer Awards, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek hilariously revealed he doesn’t know where his award is, what it looks like, or who claimed it for him. It’s like he didn’t win anything at all.

The Streamer Awards was a smash-hit among viewers, pulling big numbers and even breaking records on Twitch. It peaked at around 380,000 concurrent viewers, but apparently, shroud wasn’t one of them.

Shroud won Gamer of the Year, which was one of the most prestigious awards of the night. However, not only did he not attend the event in favor of streaming Lost Ark instead, he doesn’t even know where the award is.

“Okay, this is going to be a terrible question, um… but was there an actual award?” he said. “Like, was there a physical award? I didn’t watch. I played a lot of games, but I didn’t watch.”

After viewers told him there was, he asked: “Can I see it?”

He was so oblivious to the award and the Streamer Awards ceremony in general, he didn’t even realize his girlfriend, Hannah ‘Bnans’ Kenney, and Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An, both went on stage to claim it for him.

“Who claimed the award?” he asked. “I should probably watch it. Hold on.”

After realizing Bnans took it home, he laughed it off and kept on gaming. So, he wasn’t even aware it was somewhere in his own home.

To be fair, it’s pretty typical of shroud, who doesn’t like to gloat about his success despite being one of the biggest streamers on the platform. He doesn’t even try to build hype for his streams or even care about his sub-count.

Still, as indifferent as he seems about the award, it was voted by fans — suggesting the community at large firmly believed he deserved to win Gamer of the Year in 2021 after racking up countless headshots.