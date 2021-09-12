Shroud claims upcoming ICARUS game will be “one of the greatest survival games ever”

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is a massive fan of survival games, and after playing the beta for ICARUS, an upcoming session-based PvE survival game, he claims it’s going to be the best one yet.

ICARUS has been getting lots of hype ever since it was first announced at the PC Gaming Show in 2020.

Described as a session-based co-op survival game similar to Escape From Tarkov, it pits players on a hostile alien world to gather resources.

They’ll need to do everything they can to try and make it back to their space station alive, including crafting tools, building structures, hunt wildlife, and more.

But it’s not only dedicated players who are excited about it. Shroud, who has been a fan of the genre for a long time now, made a bold claim that he “knows” it’s going to be “one of the greatest survival games ever.”

“Is this game good, or is it dookie, chat? This game is far from dookie. Far! But it is a beta, so expect it to be, you know, a beta,” he said.

In fact, he’s enjoyed it so much, he claimed it’s going to be the best survival game ever.

“I think this is going to be one of the greatest survival games ever made once it’s out. Actually, I don’t think. I know. There’s no thought here.”

He didn’t exactly explain why, but he believes if you play it for as little as five minutes, you’ll come to the same conclusion.

“How do you not see it from even playing just five f**king minutes? How do you not see it?”

ICARUS is expected to launch on November 21, 2021.

However, if you can’t wait until then, you check it out for yourself during the beta, which takes place every weekend in the lead-up to its release between 5 PM PST on Fridays and 10 PM PST on Sundays.

The beta is only available to people who have pre-purchased the game. So, you’ll need to pull the trigger and commit to it before you can try it. But you can always form a first impression by watching Shroud play it.