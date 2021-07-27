Shroud believes esports pros could compete until they’re 50 years old

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is known for his incredible FPS skills, but the streamer recently gave his opinions on the retirement age of esports pros.

The world of esports is notoriously competitive and even the best athletes can end up retiring early. In fact, many pros often retire from professional play during their late 20s, with the vast majority taking on managerial or commentary roles later in their careers.

Just like most competitive sports, the world of esports is often rife with debate. One of the most common areas that receives a lot of discussion within the industry is the ideal retirement age.

Advertisement

While many pros and critics alike will argue that younger players often have faster reaction times, shroud believes that older esports pros can still maintain a successful career.

When asked what age shroud believes esports pros can play competitively at, he responded with a surprising answer. “Maybe 50 is your max. I truly believe that,” says shroud. “If you were starting early, say 16/17 playing professionally and you played professionally until you were 50, you’re still going to be playing at a high level.”

It’s certainly an interesting take and one that is fairly refreshing, especially given how players’ ages are often brought up when discussing skill and experience. While an athlete’s reactions may naturally slow, shroud believes that dedication and hard work can still persevere.

Advertisement

“Yeah sure, you could lose some reaction time,” explained the streamer. “But I’m telling you, you will still be at that high level if you have that same passion, drive, and motivation to improve. You’ll still get there, you’ll still have it.”

Read More: Shroud explains why Apex Legends is his favorite battle royale

Another area shroud touched on was that an older esports pro would naturally have a wealth of game knowledge and experience. It’s this area that would likely give more mature athletes an edge over their younger foes.

Of course, the retirement age differs from player to player, but shroud believes dedication can go a long way in making a lengthy career in competitive gaming.