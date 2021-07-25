Shroud explains why Apex Legends is his favorite battle royale game

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek went through a list of all the best battle royale titles, including Apex Legends, Fortnite, PUBG, and Warzone, and conceded Respawn’s is his favorite. Here’s why.

Battle royale games started as mods and went to become standalone games before going mainstream.

PUBG and Fortnite exploded onto the scene in 2017 and 2018, followed by major publishers like EA and Activision cashing in on the trend with Apex Legends and Warzone in 2019 and 2020.

Now, they’ve all become staple titles in arguably the most popular genre to date. Many gamers have dabbled in them all at various times, including Shroud. He’s streamed PUBG for 2624 hours, Apex Legends for 609 hours, Fortnite for 251 hours, and Warzone for 60 hours.

Based on those stats, you’d assume PUBG is his favorite battle royale by far. However, it turns out they aren’t necessarily reflective of his preferences.

He ranked these games from best to worst live on stream and explained why Apex Legends is his clear-cut favorite.

“If I’m talking about the most fun I have, it’s different from what I think is the most competitive one, right?” he said.

“To me, Fortnite’s number one and Apex Legends is number two – if we’re talking competitive.”

“But if we’re talking for me, my most personal fun, Apex Legends and PUBG are number one and two, and then three is Fortnite and then Warzone [is fourth].”

He prefers Fortnite over Warzone because it’s “unique.”

Based on his comments, Apex Legends is Shroud’s favorite battle royale in terms of what he finds the most fun. However, that doesn’t mean he thinks it’s perfect.

He described it as being “such a tilter” because the servers are still “so bad.” And he’s been critical of other aspects in the past, too, like suggesting it needs stronger abilities.

Still, Respawn must have gotten a lot of things right if they’ve managed to win Shroud’s affection.