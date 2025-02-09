Shroud announces esports organization launch after raising $1 million from charity stream

Shroud has revealed his plans to start an esports organization after achieving his $1 million charity fundraising goal during his Fragathon marathon stream.

The Twitch streamer posted about the final day of his marathon stream via his Twitter/X account, revealing his ambitions to start his own esports organization if the milestone was met.

“If we end up raising the Fragathon counter to $1,000,000… I will launch an esports org,” he said.

Nine hours later, Shroud hit the $1 million fundraising goal for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Every kill he secured in any game added a dollar to the total, with subs and donations affecting the multiplier and being added to the tally. In the end, he amassed 253,864 frags.

Shroud vows to start esports organization

After reaching the achievement, the streamer thanked everyone involved and drew the Twitch stream to a close, “Big round of applause to everybody that was here, big round of applause to everyone that donated. Thank you guys very very much. I will see you guys in a couple of days honestly.”

But, before he did, Shroud spoke on his plans to start an esports organization.

“I’ve gotta get to making some phone calls for this org, you know I’ve got to start ringing people up. We gotta make this org happen, you know what I’m saying we’ve hit a million, we’ve crossed that line,” he said.

Shroud closed the stream with a heartfelt shoutout: “For Poppa Shroud (his father),” he said, honoring his dad who died from cancer in 2023, and in whose memory the Fragathon was held.

The former Counter-Strike and Valorant pro player first revealed his interest in potentially starting an esports organization on January 4, during the beginning of the Fragathon stream.

“My goal is to raise a million dollars, and who knows, at one million, maybe I’ll make an org with Tarik or Tenz, who knows,” he said.

The streamer stated that the organization would be dedicated exclusively to supporting a Marvel Rivals team. Marvel Rivals has impressed early since it was released at the start of December and has gained instant comparisons to its main competitor Overwatch.

This stands in stark contrast to his stance in 2021 when Shroud stated he had no plans to start an esports organization, calling it “too much work.”