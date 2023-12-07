Shoplifter uses influencer as human shield while robbing Forever 21

An influencer for Forever 21 was taking photos in the store when a shoplifter used her body as a shield to escape before he could get caught.

Though the two had never met, the timing of one influencer and shoplifter couldn’t have been more divine.

As she was taking photos in Forever 21, influencer Remi Bader was pushed through revolving doors by a shoplifter who used her body as a shield.

Though she was “shook” by the intimate nature of the robbery, Bader also laughed at the situation. TikTok has also found the random moment funny.

Article continues after ad

Shoplifter gets away after using influencer’s body to push through the doors

Bader is both a model and influencer for many brands, including Forever 21.

Article continues after ad

So when she went to the store’s location in NYC’s Times Square to advertise her photos in Forever 21’s holiday campaign ad, she could never have expected what was to happen next.

As her friend recorded her with bags in her hands walking through the revolving doors towards the sidewalk, a shoplifter pushed his way into Bader’s body, using it to shield himself from harm.

Article continues after ad

The alarm system even went off while he was making his getaway. However, there was no security heading his way in the short time it took to get through the doors.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The shoplifter actually got so close to Bader in the revolving doors, that had he not scurried away quickly, both of them would have been likely questioned for stealing.

Article continues after ad

And though the timing couldn’t have been more perfect with the shoplifter robbing the store while Bader’s friend recorded the whole scene, Bader took it personally, saying she was “shook” by the incident.

Article continues after ad

After Bader uploaded the video to TikTok, it went viral and brought in many comments about the hilarity of the encounter. One person commented, “Lmao, what on earth?!”

Another wrote, “Hahahaha, there is no way, but glad you’re ok.”

Many others commented on how they weren’t surprised that this happened while in Times Square, as one viewer even said the same thing happened to her at that exact location.

Article continues after ad

And though the alarms did go off while the shoplifter escaped, Bader has not disclosed if she was approached by Forever 21 management about the thievery.