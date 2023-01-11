Shoplifter gets caught by cop after getaway driver ditches her in viral video

In a viral TikTok, a Nike shoplifter was captured getting caught by a police officer after her getaway driver left her behind.

Content creator tessibaby1 posted the video that showed the shoplifter getting ditched by her accomplice who drove away, leaving her alone with stolen Nike products.

“When shoplifters take ALL the Nike but forget to unlock the door…” a text-overlay in the video read, as the woman was seen in the parking lot of the store she burgled from.

In the 22-second clip, the woman was trying to open the back door of a car, before it just drove away, abandoning her with the stolen goods in hand.

She then dropped a large amount of gray Nike sweatpants to the floor, before noticing that there was a police officer running toward her.

The woman quickly took off running, but the cop caught her eventually. She then walked away as she got handcuffs placed on her hands behind her back.

TikTok reacts to shoplifter ditched by getaway car

The video went viral with over 2.7 million views, as TikTok users took to the comments to share their amusement.

“You know she told the truth and nothing but the truth after he left her,” one user quipped.

“Why is she running after a car they’re gone and she’s going to jail,” another added, along with crying laughing face emojis.

“POV the person kept trying to unlock the door but every time they unlocked it the girl reset it by pulling the handle” a third joked.

Others, however, expressed sympathy for the shoplifter for being set up by her accomplices.

“That was not you friend they wanted to see you get locked,” one user said.

“They did that to her on purpose, that’s terrible,” another agreed.

This is just the latest shoplifting incident to go viral, after a TikToker followed a shoplifter home and had the police arrest her.