Shop owner gets leg up on fat-shaming critics by lowering plus-size prices

TikToker Hester Sunshine got the leg up on fat-shaming critics in the comment section of one of their videos by making plus-size apparel even cheaper than it was in the first place.

In the apparel industry, it’s not uncommon for bigger sizes of clothes to cost a little bit more due to the price of fabric and such.

Self-acclaimed apparel innovator Hester Sunshine has gone against the grain with their store, which offers plus-size clothes for the same price as others.

After they posted a video showcasing their clothes and received comments from fat-shaming critics wanting Hester to charge more, they hit back in the best way possible.

Shop owner puts plus-sized clothes on sale

Posted on November 11, 2023, Hester revealed that they recently had a video go viral on “the wrong side of the app.”

“And a lot of people were upset because I showcased one of my favorite models wearing a size j, which is the equivalent to a 6x. One of the biggest angers that I got out of this was that I charge the same price for my smaller sizes that I do for my plus size,” they said.

“You know what, guys? Keep being angry, keep being annoyed because i’m going to do you one better. From now until the middle of December, all of my plus sizes are going to be 20% off. For a little bit, my plus size will be cheaper.”

They went on to explain that most straight-size people have been able to get cheaper, more accessible clothing and that she wanted to shake things up a bit.

Viewers quickly took to the comments to share their support for the shop owner.

“Just wanted to say love this love you love what you’re doing!! from a broke plus size girlie can’t afford right now but hopefully someday soon,” one user replied.

Another commented: “Fashion is how I learned about Equity vs. Equality as a child when I learned why different sizes cost the same. I love the idea of this sale.”

