She Rates Dogs podcast cohost Mat George killed by hit-and-run driver

‘She Rates Dogs’ podcast co-host Mathew Thomas George was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the early hours of Saturday, July 17 in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles.

Around 2:20 AM PST, a white BMW driving eastbound on Beverly Boulevard struck George, 26, who was walking southbound on Croft Avenue, according to a report from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The BMW did not stop after hitting George, and police still have not identified the driver. Paramedics later pronounced George dead at the scene.

Co-host and close friend Michaela Okland shared and confirmed the news with to her Twitter followers after the news broke, as thousands offered their support.

I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night. I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now — michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) July 17, 2021

“Mat was killed in a hit and run last night,” Okland said. “I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now.”

George was an Arizona State University alumnus and a beloved figure online as cohost for the popular ‘She Rates Dogs’ podcast.

Many of the show’s fans and friends expressed their condolences upon hearing the news.

mat george was incomparably funny, incomparably kind, and one of the best people I’ve known. today is incredibly sad, and fucked up, and unfair. we’re going to miss you so much. — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) July 17, 2021

“Mat George was the funniest person I know hands down, funnier than most career comedians,” Abby Govindan said on Twitter. “I told him that every time we talked. His career barely got started and I was so excited to watch him succeed. I’m at a loss for words. Rest In Peace.”

“Mat George was incomparably funny, incomparably kind, and one of the best people I’ve known,” Ellie Schnitt said. “Today is incredibly sad, and fucked up, and unfair. We’re going to miss you so much.”

The LAPD are asking anyone with information of the incident to contact the West Traffic Division office at 213-473-0234 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.