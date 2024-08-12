Shane Gillis roasts Joe Rogan with Trump impression on Kill Tony amid RFK ‘endorsement’ drama

Shane Gillis brought back his Donald Trump impersonation to roast Joe Rogan when Kill Tony held a special event from Madison Square Garden.

Popular comedy podcast Kill Tony was live in New York City on August 9 – 10, and just like the show’s most-viewed episode ever, Shane Gillis donned his Trump wig to do the event in-character.

As host Tony Hinchcliffe introduced the guests, he referenced Joe Rogan and the show’s home in Austin, Texas, causing Gillis to interrupt him and go on one of his classic Trump-inspired rants.

Gillis joked that New York was better than Austin, because it didn’t have “absolute cowards like little Joe Rogan telling us what to do.”

The comedian brought up Rogan’s controversial praise for Robert F. Kennedy Jr on his JRE podcast, which many mistakenly believed was a presidential endorsement.

“He wants to endorse RFK Jr, can you believe this? Joe Rogan is an absolute joke and a complete p*ssy, and if I ever saw him, I would whoop his b*tch ass,” Gillis continued. “What a coward. Complete coward and it’s frankly, he’s an embarrassment to this country.”

Of course, this was all done for laughs to make Joe Rogan’s entrance on Kill Tony all the more dramatic when he came out to “confront” Gillis.

This segment came as the real Donald Trump expressed frustration over Rogan’s remarks about RFK, where he called the 70-year-old the “only [presidential candidate] that makes sense to me.”

Trump posted on his Truth Social account attacking Rogan saying, “It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring.”

Rogan did, however, clarify that his praise wasn’t an endorsement. “This is me saying that I like RFK Jr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence. I think we could use more of that in this world.”

The podcast icon also uploaded an Instagram photo after the Kill Tony show alongside Gillis and joked about the whole fiasco. “Ran into Trump. Everything is cool,” he captioned the picture.

