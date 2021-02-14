Logo
Shane Dawson starts trending after bizarre cat Tweet from “Nintendo”

Published: 14/Feb/2021 23:20

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Shane Dawson

Shane Dawson might be gone from the internet, but after an unusual Tweet by ‘Nintendo’ concerning a cat went viral on February 13, it became clear that he certainly hasn’t been forgotten… 

It all started when a very official-looking Nintendo account tweeted a screenshot of Super Mario along with some furry friends with the caption: “Nothing feels better than the inside of the cat!”

Although some fans thought this was an innocent mistake on Nintendo’s part, a closer look at the account makes clear that it isn’t affiliated with Nintendo (although it definitely looks very convincing).

Firstly, the account isn’t ‘verified’ on Twitter, meaning that it doesn’t have the blue tick that most official accounts have. The account was only set up in August 2020, and if that wasn’t clear enough, the location of the account is set as ‘PARODY’.

With that in mind, it is pretty clear that the people behind this ‘Nintendo’ account knew exactly how their innuendo-filled tweet could be interpreted.

In what is no doubt an embarrassing moment for Dawson, as the Tweet blew up (it now has 12.7k likes and 4.6k retweets), he ended up trending on Twitter as a result, as fans couldn’t help remember Shane’s own chequered history with felines.

With Twitter users joking that Shane Dawson must be running the official Nintendo account, here are some of the best memes that came out of the surprise Twitter trend:

What happened with Shane Dawson and his cat?

Shane Dawson was accused of engaging in sexual activity with his cat after an old clip from his ‘Shane and Friends’ podcast resurfaced in March 2019.

In the 2014 clip, Shane jokingly described how he had his “first sexual experience” at 19 years old with his pet cat. In the podcast, the YouTuber claimed he “spread” the cat’s legs, and “humped” her ‘tummy’, “and I kept humping and humping, and I came all over the cat.”

Twitter: Shane Dawson
Shane’s response to the scandal later became a meme.

After the resurfaced clip went viral, and many fans expressed their concern, Dawson attempted to clarify that the discussion was meant as a joke in a series of tweets. He said at the time: “That story was fake and was based on a dumb awful sketch idea I had years ago that I never made.”

However, that didn’t stop fans from turning his now-infamous response to the scandal into a meme, with Ethan Klein from H3H3 Productions Tweeting at the time: “I have no idea what this is about and Shane I’m sure you didn’t f**k your cat, but this is the best copy pasta on the internet ever.”

Diego Martir beefs with ex Desiree Montoya’s boyfriend after cosy TikToks

Published: 14/Feb/2021 20:50

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Diego Martir/Desiree Montoya

Diego Martir and Desiree Montoya may have broken up nearly two years ago, but it looks like this former couple may be reuniting just in time for Valentine’s Day… Despite the fact that Desiree already has a boyfriend.

Fans first started to get suspicious when Danielle Cohn posted a TikTok of the two dancing on February 13. Although it just seemed like two friends hanging out, things then escalated when Montoya’s boyfriend, Rene Alegria, made his feelings known about the two exes getting close, simply commenting ‘…’ on their video.

However, following drama page TikTok Room’s reportage of this Diego claimed in a comment that Desiree was, in fact, single and not dating anyone. Unfortunately, if that was the case, Alegria didn’t get the memo, as he revealed in an Instagram Live that as far as he was concerned, he was dating Desiree. “Yeah we’re dating, I ain’t trying to make a big deal out of it,” he said. “I’m gonna let her handle this situation, and if she doesn’t that’s cool – either way, I’m still with her.”

Things then became a little more messy after Martir uploaded a video of him lip-syncing to Desiree while she laid on top of him and plucked his eyebrows. She also appeared to post a topless picture of her ex to her Instagram story. Unsurprisingly, this led to Rene losing his cool, as he commented saying “I’m finna whoop Diego” before calling him a “little kid” on his Instagram story.

Empathizing with Alegria, many fans felt that Martir was crossing boundaries with his ex. One Instagram user asked: “Isn’t that basically cheating?” while another said: “And the fact that DIEGO is okay with her laying on him makes me sick to my stomach.” Several other fans branded Diego and Montoya “disrespectful” in Instagram comments.

Responding to this criticism, Diego said in an Instagram comment: “How am I being problematic? I’m going for Desiree’s birthday, ya’ll mad weird. The kid [Rene] can like or dislike me I don’t care, it’s his opinion.”

Hinting at a potential fight between the two, Martir later posted to his story that he’d “be in Houston [where Alegria lives] in a few days.” Meanwhile, Desiree is yet to comment publicly on the situation and clarify her relationship status.