Shane Dawson explains why he privately apologized to Charli D'Amelio

YouTube star Shane Dawson explained to fans that he had to apologize to TikTok star Charli D’Amelio due to a misunderstanding over his criticism of the short-form video platform.

Shane Dawson and fiancee Ryland Adams have been vocal about their concerns regarding TikTok in the past, with Adams notably calling out many of the site’s viral dance trends for being “wildly inappropriate.”

However, Dawson himself wasn’t under fire due to his thoughts on the platform; instead, the documentarian claimed he’d received criticism after fans assumed he’d thrown shade at Charli D’Amelio during his fiancee’s April 29 vlog.

Advertisement

“It was a 15-year-old girl,” Dawson said in the video. “It was on my ‘For You’ page, and the song said, [redacted], and she was just like [dances]. She lip-synced! What is going on?”

(Topic begins at 7:20)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMW9gSGLbv4

Advertisement

Instead, Dawson clarified that he had criticized another TikTokker for dancing to a song that contained explicit lyrics.

“Charli, I’ve spoken to, we’ve talked in the DMs,” he explained when he and Adams brought up the topic during their June 18 video. “I had to reach out to her and apologize. People thought I was shading her in one of Ryland’s videos.”

“I don’t think I was,” he continued. “I was talking about a girl I saw on a beach dancing to a song that said, ‘I got two d**ks!’ And everyone thought I was talking about Charli.”

(Topic begins at 8:33)

Advertisement

The YouTuber also made it clear that he has nothing but love for TikTok’s most-followed content creator, who rose to the top of the site over former leader Loren Grey in late March.

As previously mentioned, Adams and Dawson have spoken at length about their issues with TikTok in the past, with Ryland having notably spoken out against offensive trends that have gone viral on the app — including one that made fun of disabled individuals.

“I have a lot of issues with TikTok being problematic to begin with,” he stated in an April 29 YouTube video. “There's a lot of trends that really offend me in a large way.”

Luckily, it seems to be all love between the app's reigning Queen and YouTube’s star documentarian, in spite of his concerns about the platform.