Shakira takes shots at Gerard Pique and his partner in new song

In her new song with Bizarrap, Colombian singer Shakira slams her ex, Gerard Pique, and his current partner.

Shakira spent over a decade with her longtime boyfriend Gerard Pique, a former footballer who retired late last year. The pair had two children during their time together, which came to an end in June 2022 amid allegations of Pique’s infidelity.

Notably, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer broke her silence on the separation several months later during a cover story with Elle Magazine.

But fans of the beloved superstar can hear her clap back at the footballer and his paramour in a brand-new track.

Shakira slams ex Gerard Pique in recently released song

Argentine DJ Bizarrap and Shakira joined forces on a new song, “Music Sessions #53,” on which the latter takes a few shots at her ex.

In referencing Pique and his girlfriend Clara Chia in the song, Shakira sings that he traded “a Ferrari for a Twingo” and “a Rolex for a Casio.”

And it doesn’t stop there, either. Another diss calls back to a fan-favorite Shakira track, “She-Wolf,” with the following line – “A she-wolf like me ain’t for guys like you.”

Suffice it to say, the song has already taken on a life of its own. The video session managed to garner over 41 million views on YouTube less than 24 hours after its initial release.

At the time of writing, the video is sitting at the number one trending spot for music on YouTube. If Gerard Pique and Clara Chia thought the topic of their affair had died down, Shakira’s latest song proves otherwise.