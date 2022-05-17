Shakira destroys Jimmy Fallon in TikTok dance challenge and the internet is loving it

Shakira absolutely nailed a TikTok dance challenge against Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show — and the internet is obsessed.

Shakira is a legendary music artist, dancer, and performer whose international fame has translated to the online world, as well.

On TikTok, Shakira boasts over 19 million followers and over 85 million likes — in no small part due to her catchy choreography, which she often posts to the viral video platform.

In fact, one of her most recent dance videos has racked up over 42 million views, showing the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ star breaking it down to her song ‘Te Felicito’ with fellow artist Rauw Alejandro.

This particular choreo was used in a hilarious challenge she took part in on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she and the famous late night TV host faced off to see who could recreate viral TikTok dance moves.

However, there was a catch to this competition — the stars could only watch the choreography one time before making their attempt.

The first dance was the ‘Money Don’t Jiggle’ trend. Shakira basically nailed the routine perfectly, but Fallon stumbled a little bit in his recreation.

The second dance was Shakira’s own Te Felicito choreography. She obviously had no trouble pulling off the robotic moves — and Fallon, surprisingly, managed to pull off the dance after just watching it once, earning a round of applause from his celebrity ‘opponent.’

Shakira goes viral for TikTok dance competition against Jimmy Fallon

Fans are raving about Shakira’s dance moves online, with YouTuber commenters gushing over her athletic talent.

“Shakira’s choreos are always so unique in style that only she could ever pull them off,” one user wrote. “Everybody else looks cringey doing them.”

“Jimmy nailed it!” another said. “And Shakira, oh God, Shakira, what a beauty and what a pleasing presence. Bravo!”

On TikTok, Shakira’s video sharing her experience on Fallon’s show has earned over 2 million views, with commenters giving a similar review of her impressive choreo (with a ton being shocked that the star is 45 years old).

Shakira is one of a few celebrities making a splash on TikTok, including the likes of Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and more — and we’re here for it.