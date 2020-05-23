Sergio Aguero passes Tfue & Summit1g as fastest-growing Twitch streamer

To become a popular streamer, it takes a lot of hours and consistency, something a professional footballer often has to dedicate elsewhere. But in these unprecedented times, Man City striker Sergio Aguero has risen to the top of Twitch, beating out the biggest names on the way.

After sports around the world came to a grinding halt, the world's best players were suddenly left with a lot more free time on their hands, and many have turned to gaming to fill the void.

Footballers gaming and streaming is nothing new, with the likes of Neymar Jr, Harry Kane and more dabbling in Twitch live-streaming in the past.

But as lockdown in the UK has prevented Argentina's 3rd all-time top scorer from banging in the Premier League goals, he has been brushing up on his FIFA skills on Twitch instead.

He's also tried his hand at racing games, using a proper steering wheel setup, and his broadcasts have been a massive hit.

So much so in fact, that he now ranks as the number one fastest-growing channel on the entire platform. Twitch is comfortably the most popular website for video game livestreams, and Aguero is now it's number one streamer, at least over the past month. Statistics via TwitchMetrics.

For almost a year, this top 10 remained pretty steady, usually with Turner 'Tfue' Tenney, Jaryd 'Summit1G' Lazar and Rubén 'Rubius' Gundersen making up the top three.

But there has been a major shakeup in April and May of 2020, which has seen the likes of CS:GO YouTuber Anomaly top the charts. Summit was actually critical of Anomaly though, accusing him of using "scummy" tactics with his Valorant livestreams to gain followers.

Summit1G has actually now dropped out of the top 10 fastest-growing channels, a very rare occurrence indeed.

Aguero meanwhile, sits outside of the bubble of Twitch streamers, and possibly attracts an entirely separate audience. Despite being a legend for Manchester City, much of his audience seems to be from his home country, and he speaks almost exclusively in Spanish when live-streaming.

His reign at the top of Twitch may be short-lived though, as Premier League action is expected to return in June. For now though, you can find him streaming almost daily on his channel.