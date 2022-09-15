EntertainmentEntertainment

Sentinels star 39Daph hit with surprise Twitch ban

Dylan Horetski
39daph
39Daph banned from twitchInstagram: 39Daph

Sentinels star 39Daph has been hit with a surprise ban from Twitch for an unknown reason.

Since 2017, 39Daph has been one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch with her focus on a wide variety of ‘chill’ games on stream.

With over a million followers, Daph’s stream numbers consist of a nearly 5.5k concurrent viewership.

On September 15, it was revealed that she was hit with a shock ban from Twitch, with the reason for the ban being unknown at the time of writing.

39Daph banned from Twitch

Revealed by Streamerbans on Twitter, Daph has received her very first ban from the platform.

Visitors to 39Daph’s channel are simply met with the message “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

twitch banTwitch

She has yet to respond to the ban, but we’ll be sure to update this article when she does.

Twitch does not comment on community guidelines violations to protect the privacy of users.

This story is ongoing…

keep reading

overwatch 2 kiriko
Overwatch

Blizzard reveals date Overwatch servers will shut down ahead of OW2 transition

Philip Trahan
nba 2k23 girlfriend
NBA 2K

NBA 2K23 players roast romance options in MyCareer: “Just wanna hoop”

Brianna Reeves
nba 2k23 devin booker
NBA 2K

Best Playmaking badges in NBA 2K23

Lawrence Scotti
loading...