Sentinels star 39Daph hit with surprise Twitch ban

Sentinels star 39Daph has been hit with a surprise ban from Twitch for an unknown reason.

Since 2017, 39Daph has been one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch with her focus on a wide variety of ‘chill’ games on stream.

With over a million followers, Daph’s stream numbers consist of a nearly 5.5k concurrent viewership.

On September 15, it was revealed that she was hit with a shock ban from Twitch, with the reason for the ban being unknown at the time of writing.

39Daph banned from Twitch

Revealed by Streamerbans on Twitter, Daph has received her very first ban from the platform.

Visitors to 39Daph’s channel are simply met with the message “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Twitch

She has yet to respond to the ban, but we’ll be sure to update this article when she does.

Twitch does not comment on community guidelines violations to protect the privacy of users.

This story is ongoing…