Self-proclaimed “Taco Bell King” reveals viral hack to save money on chips and cheese

A Taco Bell worker who calls himself the “original Taco Bell King” has shared a viral hack with customers to save money.

Fast food prices in the US are on the rise, with a 2023 report by Restaurant Business Magazine revealing an exponential 8.2% jump each year.

It’s not uncommon for customers to spend over $30 on fast food, completely unheard of in previous years. A list revealed McDonald’s hamburgers only cost a low $0.85 in the 1990s, compared to the $6.19 of today.

This has led avid fast food buyers to turn to various money-saving hacks, one of which has become a sensation on TikTok.

How to save money at Taco Bell

A viral video of TikTok user, caleb_lennon, a Taco Bell worker, is making waves on the platform. The self-proclaimed “Taco Bell King”, Caleb’s video has gathered over 100K views.

He shares, “If you ring up the chips and cheese, it’s going to cost you $2.29… But if you ring up a side of chips and a side of cheese, it’s way cheaper”. He demonstrates this on the computer system workers use to fill in your order.

Not everyone, however, was impressed. One commenter said, “The app doesn’t have a side of chips where I’m at.” Another commented sarcastically, “Cool let me just go behind the counter and ring things up.”

Apparently, if you order via the Taco Bell app, you can’t utilize the hack. However, some customers complained that even when they ordered in person, the prices were still significantly higher than Caleb demonstrated.

“Here the side of cheese alone is $1 and getting only chips isn’t an option”, one user comments. “Not even, they raised the price of cheese to $1 now”, another wrote.

One thing that everyone agrees on, however, is that Taco Bell’s prices have become problematic: “This place used to be affordable. Now they price gouge their broke customers.”