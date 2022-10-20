Selen Tatsuki promises more Hololive & NIJISANJI EN collabs after initial spree

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

NIJISANJI EN and Hololive EN are finally crossing over two years after the latter debuted, with nearly every creator across both branches getting involved. It’s a joyous time for VTuber fans, and there’s still plenty more collabs to come according to Selen Tatsuki.

The floodgates between NIJISANJI EN and Hololive EN have opened as the two biggest VTuber agencies in the world have hosted a spree of collabs between their talents.

With Regis Altare and Alban Knox breaking the ice, there’s been plenty more announced since including the long-awaited PomuTori stream of Takanashi Kiara and Pomu Rainpuff.

Selen Tatsuki has been getting involved too, with NIJISANJI EN’s dragon pairing up with Hololive ID duo Kureiji Ollie and Vestia Zeta in an Apex Legends stream for the ages. There’s more where that came from too, with Selen hinting at plenty more crossovers between the agencies.

“I’m really happy that I was finally able to play Apex with Ollie and Zeta. They’re really fun girls to talk to,” she said on stream.

“That’s not going to be the last Holo collab too. I’m not going to say anything yet but there’ll be another set of Hololive members I’ll be collabing with in Apex after TEMPUS.

“I don’t know when it’s going to be, I’ll be messaging them about it with a date and time.”

While a lot of the relationships between the two agencies’ talents have brewed off-stream, the collabs now happening on stream signify they are getting a lot closer. Even a pairing like Selen and Ollie ⁠— who longed for a collab for months ⁠— are getting to know each other better.

“I can’t wait to play more ⁠— I’m down to play with them off-stream too. I hope they enjoyed it a lot because I definitely enjoyed it a lot.”

Exactly how many are going to be planned remains to be seen, but the Hololive and NIJISANJI collabs are here to stay. The initial rush and volume will plateau, however the opportunity is now always there.