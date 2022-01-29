Scump, NICKMERCS, Swagg, more react to Tom Brady’s NFL retirement

NFL legend Tom Brady is reportedly retiring from football and gaming personalities like Scump, NICKMERCS, and Swagg reacted to the breaking news.

On January 29, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that one of the greatest National Football League players of all time, Tom Brady, is hanging up his cleats.

The 44-year-old capped off his 22-year NFL career with seven Super Bowls, three MVPs, 15 Pro Bowls, and numerous league records. He played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and the last two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Many gaming personalities took the time to recognize his outstanding career. We’ve compiled some of the biggest names in the video game world reacting to the news.

7x Super Bowl champion Tom Brady retiring after 22 NFL seasons. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/jUYaLvrYg8 — NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2022

Gaming world reflects on Tom Brady’s NFL career

Tom Brady’s impact was felt off the field as many streamers and esport pros were shocked to see he was done playing.

After hearing the news, Twitch star and avid Bucs fan NICKMERCS tweeted out claiming the Quarterback will go down as the best ever. “The greatest QB of all time! What a legendary career,” he tweeted.

The greatest QB of all time! What a legendary career. 🐐 #TB12 https://t.co/rNJCVum4Ol — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) January 29, 2022

Nick was part of the community that argued Brady was a once-in-a-lifetime player and this time period will be remembered forever.

Fellow FaZe Clan member Swagg also noted that this is the end of an unforgettable chapter. “End of an era,” he said alongside a goat emoji.

End of an era. 🐐 https://t.co/scdVpH3Gio — FaZe Swagg (@Swagg) January 29, 2022

Another seasoned vet in his respective esport chimed in. Call of Duty League pro Scump has been competing for 12 years now and knows what it’s like to build a legacy.

While the GOAT of CoD supports the Philadelphia Eagles, he said he will still miss seeing the QB take the field on Sundays.

Damn. Gonna miss seeing Brady on the field. What a career. — OpTic Scump (@scump) January 29, 2022

There are loads of other people that had positive things to say about the NFL star’s career. While some people may not have cheered for him or his team, they still recognized how great he was and the legacy he leaves behind in his retirement.