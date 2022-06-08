School student channels inner Dr Disrespect in iconic Presidential speech

A student trying to become school president brought violence, speed, and momentum to his speech, stunning Dr Disrespect fans and even the Doc himself.

Dr Disrespect has become an icon in the online entertainment industry. The two-time has managed to captivate many with a best-selling book to his name and even his own game company.

One fan of Doc’s, a student named London, even decided to channel the banned Twitch streamer at the most interesting of times: a school election.

Interestingly enough, the youngster actually managed to pull off the delivery quite well and now he’s going viral as a result.

Advertisement

Student becomes Dr Disrespect for school election speech

In a video uploaded by Dr Disrespect’s video editor, Jesse Navarro, the boy walked up on stage and unleashed a tirade as if he were the two-time himself.

Read More: Dr Disrespect reveals his honest verdict on Sonic Frontiers gameplay

“Let’s face the facts, I dominated this year as your vice-president. So if you think I’m gonna stop right there? If you think that’s the end of the line? You think we’re done? Sonora Eagles, we’re just getting started,” he said to begin, echoing Doc’s top of the mountain speech.

The Doc mannerisms continued with London mimicking the YouTuber’s intro with “the name… is London” and claiming to have “4 foot 11 – 18 inch vertical leap.”

Advertisement

The end of the speech was met with thunderous applause by London’s fellow students, proving that he really nailed it with the electorate.

Lets just say… London brought the VSM to his Presidential bid for school… #championsclub pic.twitter.com/gMHdLFauHy — Jesse Navarro (@Vintageclash) June 7, 2022

Dr Disrespect impressed by school presidential speech

Amazingly, even Doc himself was impressed by the speech and retweeted it for The Champions Club to see, seemingly endorsing London in the process.

Read More: Dr Disrespect walks off stream after insane PGA 2K22 shot

Whether or not Doc’s RT will help seal the deal remains to be seen. Navaro revealed the votes will be decided sometime this week.

We find out this week! lol — Jesse Navarro (@Vintageclash) June 8, 2022

In any case, with folks like London taking an interest in school politics, the United States looks like it has a bright future ahead.