Sauce Gardner laughs off iShowSpeed claiming he could beat him in race

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, New York Jets’ star cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner spoke about how he got hooked on Warzone, his Call of Duty dream team and, perhaps most importantly, whether streamer iShowSpeed would really stand a chance against him in a race.

After being drafted by the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft, Sauce quickly became one of the standout players in his position, named Defensive Rookie of the Year, as well as first-team All Pro and going to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons. He’s even the highest-rated cornerback in Madden 25.

Not only that, but Sauce has been loud and proud about his love of gaming and the streaming world, playing Warzone and other games with numerous top streamers.

New York Jets Sauce Gardner might be one of the best players in the NFL, but he’s no slouch in-game either.

When speaking about these streamers, though, there was one question that Sauce had to give a resolute answer to, and that’s whether Speed would beat him in a race.

“He’s not faster than me,” said Gardner when the idea of him racing Speed was even mentioned. “He always says he’s faster than me. He’s fast, he’s an athlete, but he’s not faster than me.”

Speed has showcased himself as a talented and athletic person in his time on stream, including running a 4.4 second 40-yard dash himself — roughly the same as Sauce’s 4.41 at the NFL Combine in 2022.

In fact, he’s already faced off with Gardner in his own game, with the NFL star failing to guard the streamer in a collab they did together earlier in 2024.

Both believe they have a shot at beating each other in straight up race, and it feels as though neither will truly settle until the dash is complete and we know once and for all who is faster out of the two.

It’s not just on his feet that Sauce is competitive, though, as he spoke about which of his NFL peers, as well as the best players in the game, he would like to team with in Warzone.

In terms of the pro players, Sauce wanted to slide himself in right next to the GOATs of the game, with the current Falcons trio of Shifty, Biffle, and Soka.

As for his fellow NFL stars, Sauce said his Warzone dream team would be JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Simmons, and Jets teammate Isaiah Davis.

Gardner isn’t the only person that wants to take Speed on in a foot race either: Jake Paul wants to put $25,000 on the line to take him on, while Olympian Eva Swoboda invited Speed to race her too.