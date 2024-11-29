Sakamata Chloe is graduating from Hololive but she’s not gone forever

Hololive Production has announced that Sakamata Chloe is graduating from the VTuber agency, bringing an end to her three-year run as a member of holoX.

As revealed by the official Hololive Twitter/X account, Sakamata Chloe will conclude her activities on January 26, 2025. Following this date, she will no longer be regularly streaming, posting on social media, or taking part in live events.

The post was used as an opportunity to thank the Orca VTuber for her work: “Sakamata Chloe has been instrumental in the growth of Hololive Production through her numerous endeavors.” Some of her most notable projects include covers of Nisemono Ningen 40-gou and Chimera, as well as Jinsei Reset Button Pochi, an original song that has gotten over 7.2 million views on YouTube.

However, this won’t necessarily be the last fans will see of Chloe, as Hololive revealed that she will “continue her affiliation,” similar to how Amelia Watson’s exit was handled earlier this year.

Hololive leaves the door open for Chloe to return

Following Amelia’s decision to leave Hololive, the VTuber agency implemented a new format that has replaced traditional graduation – affiliation.

Under this new model, existing talents are allowed to leave and create their own content as an independent streamer, but are also given the option to return for special events in the future.

Much like Amelia, Chloe has chosen this path, with her semi-graduation being formatted similarly. As such, she could return in the future if the occasion called for it, such as a special event or anniversary.

Hololive Production Hololive turning former talents like Amelia into affiliates is changing how corporate VTubers graduate.

Furthermore, Hololive will continue to sell Sakamata Chloe merchandise, with both the agency and talent mutually benefiting from any sales. This gives fans the opportunity to continue supporting her, especially in that quiet period before she transitions into independent content creation.

Following this announcement, Sakamata Chloe has become the fourth Hololive member to announce their graduation or have their contract terminated in 2024. That list includes some of the most popular VTubers in the industry, like Minato Aqua and Yozora Mel, leaving Hololive with the seemingly impossible challenge of filling the void left behind.