Ryan Garcia arrested for alleged felony vandalism at Los Angeles hotel

Boxer Ryan Garcia has been arrested after allegedly damaging hotel property at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

According to TMZ Sports, Garcia was led out of the hotel in handcuffs after police were called in on June 8 for trashing his room and a hallway.

Footage allegedly shows the boxer exiting the building surrounded by law enforcement, with Garcia shirtless and sporting a helmet. Despite being unable to see his face, Garcia’s back tattoos gave his identity away.

News of Garcia’s arrest comes after the 25-1 fighter went on a bizarre social media rant on X (formerly Twitter). In one of his posts, Garcia wrote, “They try to accuse me of their wrongs you won’t find nothing on me.”

Article continues after ad

Police had already been called to the Waldorf Astoria before the arrest for a welfare check after one of Garcia’s family members expressed concern. They determined that the boxer was ok, only to later return following a disturbance at the hotel after Gracia was cut off from drinking.

Article continues after ad

In California, any damage over $400 can be considered a felony. TMZ was reportedly told that Garcia complied with authorities at the time of his arrest and was “seemingly under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.”

Earlier this year Garcia stunned the boxing world by defeating Devin Haney during their April 20 match, only to later test positive for a banned substance known as Ostarine.

Article continues after ad

He was subsequently sanctioned by the boxing commission with Garcia’s team fighting for the sanction to last “four months or less.” His attorneys claimed the results showed Garcia was a victim of supplement contamination and had not intentionally ingested performance-enhancing supplements.

It’s unknown whether or not Garcia will be charged following his arrest, though we’ll be sure to update this space as the story continues to develop.