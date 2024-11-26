Rumble market value jumps over $200M after Dr Disrespect announcement

Streaming platform Rumble has seen its share price climb a whopping 13% mere hours after the announcement Dr Disrespect is joining as the face of the brand’s gaming division.

After weeks of speculation, disgraced streaming personality Dr Disrespect officially inked a deal with Rumble on November 25, 2024. The deal brings exclusive content through Rumble Premium, while Doc is playing a bigger role behind the scenes to “help build the Rumble Gaming community,” a press release outlined.

Article continues after ad

With financial incentives tied to the brand’s performance, including equity in Rumble itself, Dr Disrespect is onboard for the long haul, calling it his “biggest opportunity to date.”

Hours after the announcement caught fire across social media, Rumble has swiftly climbed to a new high point. Share value has grown 13% already, as Bloomberg first reported, with the company gaining roughly $233 million in total market value on the back of the partnership reveal.

The rapid growth marks Rumble’s tallest peak on the market since May, 2024, though it’s still got a ways to go to compete with the company’s all-time high back in 2022.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another Rumble signing coming soon

Momentum doesn’t appear to be slowing down, however, as Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski has already teased more to come. Suggesting another massive signing is on the horizon, there’s every chance shares only continue to climb in the coming days.

Of late, rumors have been circling around Adin Ross, as the popular IRL streamer messily parts ways with Kick, leaving an opening for a new platform to step in. Given he’s still permanently banned on Twitch, Rumble could be a likely option but we’ll have to wait and see.

Article continues after ad

Rumble has built a reputation for housing controversial figures and promoting their freedom of expression, with Dr Disrespect the latest example. “No more cancel culture, no more suppression,” Doc said alongside news of the his arrival.

This partnership comes months on from revelations surrounding Dr Disrespect’s permanent ban on Twitch. After years of intrigue, the reason was finally outed as claims suggested he was caught messaging a minor on the streaming platform, with plans to meet in person.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Doc soon confirmed the allegations, though vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Companies quickly severed ties nonetheless, with sponsors like Turtle Beach backing out, and his own gaming studio Midnight Society parting ways too.

Following a few months of break, Dr. Disrespect returned with streams on YouTube despite the platform demonetizing his content. Now, he’s inked a lucrative deal with Rumble to continue his path as a content creator despite the controversy surrounding his name.