Rumble CEO confirms another massive signing following Dr Disrespect announcement

Rumble’s CEO, Chris Pavlovski, has teased that another major gaming creator is joining the streaming site’s ranks after signing Dr Disrespect in a bombshell contract.

On November 25, 2024, Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, announced that he had joined Rumble after years of being permanently banned on Twitch and months of being demonetized on YouTube.

As per a statement from Rumble, the Doc will both lead Rumble’s gaming division and provide “exclusive content” on Rumble Premium, with his streams officially starting on December 2, 2024.

This development followed a few teases from the Doc, who claimed that he had a “much bigger” opportunity in store after YouTube delayed remonetizing his channel, and even created a profile on Rumble shortly thereafter.

Now, even more teases are afoot as Rumble’s CEO has given yet another hint at what’s to come for the platform.

On November 25, Pavlovski retweeted a post he’d made in October, where he laid out “step one” of his plan to “have the biggest gaming streamer on the internet in 2025 on Rumble.”

After signing the Doc, Pavlovski says Rumble is “on track to have the biggest gaming creator for 2025.”

“Step 2 complete. More work ahead,” he wrote.

Given the murky nature of his wording, it seems likely that he could be teasing a video creator, rather than a streamer, for next year — but for now, it’s anyone’s guess as to whom he’s referring.

Rumors are still swirling that Kick’s Adin Ross is making the switch to Rumble — but Kick leadership has maintained they aren’t aware of his move to any other website, and Ross himself “isn’t sure where or when” he’ll take his broadcasts next.

News of Doc’s signing to Rumble has been met with mixed reactions. Some fans are ecstatic about the change, while others say they won’t follow him from YouTube to the new platform.