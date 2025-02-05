Rooster Teeth revived after original founder Burnie Burns buys company

Burnie Burns, one of the original founders of Rooster Teeth, has acquired the brand just under a year after it was shut down for good.

Back in March 2024, Warner Brothers Discovery revealed that it was shutting down the over-two-decade-old brand after unsuccessful attempts to sell it.

Rooster Teeth gained popularity in 2003 with its iconic Halo-based web series Red vs Blue, and over the years added other shows like RWBY and Gen:LOCK. It was also the home of the Roost Podcast Network, which was sold as the studio was in the process of closing.

Rooster Teeth founder buys brand after closure

On February 5, 2025, Rooster Teeth founder Burnie Burns revealed he had purchased the company’s remaining assets after leaving the company back in 2020.

Burns posted the announcement on the Rooster Teeth website, revealing that it will now be a part of his production company Box Canyon Productions.

“This milestone marks a new chapter for Rooster Teeth as it returns to the hands of its original creator as part of his company Box Canyon Productions,” the announcement explained. “Under Burns’ leadership, the historic brand plans to renew its focus on innovation, community engagement, and the spirit of creativity that first defined its success.”

Alongside the news, it said Box Canyon has a full slate of productions for 2025, including “renewed production of some of the platform’s classic shows” as well as a new audio adventure called Again.

It’s unknown when we’ll start to see anything new from Rooster Teeth, but it’s clear that they’re ready to revive the iconic brand yet again.

News of the revival spread across social media thanks to the first post on the Rooster Teeth X account since May 2024, which simply read “butts.”

Fans flocked to the replies to share their thoughts and excitement, with many simply sharing emojis to show their overall thoughts.

“Burnie leaving and years later reacquiring RT is something I never thought would happen,” one said.

Another commented: “Whatever RT’s going to be now, I know that with Burnie’s help, it’s going to be great.”

Rooster Teeth isn’t the first mainstream company to be re-purchased by one of its founders lately, either. Back in December, Sean Evans and Chris Schonberger bought their company, First We Feast, back from Buzzfeed alongside a group of investors that included fellow YouTubers Rhett and Link.

