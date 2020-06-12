RoomieOfficial reveals why he's taking a break from YouTube

Popular YouTube singer Joel 'RoomieOfficial' Berghult announced he is stepping back from uploading content during his June 11 upload. The Swedish star explained that he'd become exhausted.

The Swedish creator exploded in popularity in 2014 when he uploaded his iconic 'One Guy, 14 voices' video. The singer is also a close friend of Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg, and collaborated with the star on his 2019 T-Series diss track 'Congratulations.'

However, despite reaching six million subscribers this year, the Swede is taking a break from uploads. In a statement on June 11, the 32-year old revealed to his viewers that he will be taking a temporary hiatus from the platform.

Advertisement

Roomie announces break from YouTube

The singer opened up his latest video by revealing how his current work schedule had started to become repetitive. He then explained how his uploads began to interfere with him tackling bigger projects which are fulfilling.

Read More: Twitch streamer Rajj Patel drops his fake name



"I've been really tired. It's been very hard to do the daily thing and keep everything up, because I feel like I've been doing the same thing over and over. I couldn't throw in the smaller bigger projects that made me excited," he said.

Advertisement

Roomie followed up by saying that fans on his subreddit had encouraged him to step back, which he realized was the right course of action for him. "The only thing that makes sense is for me to take a break. This is my last video I'm going to be posting in a while. I don't know how long it's going to be," he continued.

Since January, the singer had created over 157 videos. The Swede also announced that he will no longer be doing daily videos, but rather will limit himself to five a week when he returns.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=koJCoylVqiA

The YouTuber ended his video apologizing to fans, and exclaimed that his goal is to make better content. "I'm sorry I'm going to be gone for a little bit. I hope you guys get why I need to take the break. It's been really stressful. I hope you know I'm doing this because I want to make better content," he said.

Advertisement

Roomie has made a name for himself on YouTube with his original music and singing videos. He's also found major success with his commentary critiques, where he gives his take on popular songs and artists.

Read More: Twitch outlines new plans to address DMCA controversy



The creator has been making daily content for months on end, making the hiatus understandable. The star is not alone, as his friend PewDiePie also took an extended break at the beginning of 2019, citing a need to reset.