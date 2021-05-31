RoomieOfficial reveals reason behind sudden YouTube break - Dexerto

Popular music YouTuber Joel ‘Roomie’ Berghult is taking a break from uploading videos. The Swedish singer opened up to fans about why he needs to take a step back from creating content.

From his collaborations with Felix ‘PewDiePie‘ Kjellberg to his wildly popular react videos, Roomie has become one of YouTube’s most prominent music-based channels.

During his May 31 upload, the 33-year-old stunned fans when he announced he was taking a break from making content. The content creator explained how he needed to re-think his career.

Roomie explains his YouTube hiatus

Roomie opened up during his latest video and revealed why he no longer wants to make daily content. “I’m done with daily uploads. I’ve become an old lazy man,” he said jokingly, before adding, “I’ve done it for a long time, and I don’t want to do it anymore. I feel like I have proved to myself that I can do it. I just feel like it’s the same stuff over and over. ”

Berghult pointed out that even his friends PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye had stopped doing daily content. He then explained that he wants to make more polished videos. “How many times have I seen the music video for Britney Spears’ Toxic? Now I want to take some time with the amazing team I’ve built to make the best videos possible. My bank account is not at all excited about it. Go broke or die trying.”

He told fans that he needed to take a break to figure out his new work schedule: “I’m gonna have to go away for a few weeks, and figure out our new workflow, and how we do this. I will definitely miss the daily connection with my fans.”

The YouTuber had previously confessed that he was “scared” of announcing his decision in an Instagram post on May 28 that read: “I’m really scared of posting Monday’s video – it could be the biggest mistake I will ever make. Yet I’m excited.”

Roomie also added that the repetition of making similar videos every day had started to wear him down. “It just exhausts me too much. I film every day and make all this content. I don’t know what to do anymore, besides making bigger and more ambitious projects.”

While many fans were sad to see the daily uploads come to an end, most were supportive of the move. It will be interesting to see what the ‘One Guy, 43 Voices’ singer comes up with now that he’s spending more time and resources to produce a single video.