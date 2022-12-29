Rookie Twitch streamer blows up after heartwarming moment with mom

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

In a now viral TikTok, rookie streamer ‘NateBosa’ blew up after sharing a heartwarming moment with his mom, where the two celebrated his successful stream which was viewed by nine users.

Twitch streaming is a very competitive industry, where it takes streamers months or even years before they acquire a consistent viewership. For small streamers, managing to break past five viewers is often seen as an achievement.

In NateBosa’s case, the young content creator celebrated his viewership of nine people on stream with his mom — a moment he highlighted on his TikTok account.

“Mom, are you here?” the streamer yelled out, prompting his mom to answer and enter the room.

“Oh do you wanna say hi?” he asked his mom.

“Say hi like in real life?” she innocuously replied.

“Yeah, there’s just a camera and you pretend people are there. That’s what I do,” Nate told his loving mother, after which his mom introduced herself to the Twitch viewers.

“Hey everybody, I’m Nate’s mom. I know I seem way too young and way too cool, but I’m Nate’s mom,” she said, following up by lovingly kissing her son on his head.

“Yeah I have nine people watching right now. Nine real human beings! Can you believe that? Imagine if there were nine people in this room. That’d be crazy,” Nate exclaimed, evidently happy of his achievement.

“Look, it’s like you’re hanging out with nine people and you don’t even have to leave your house!” his mom stated, celebrating the moment alongside with him.

The clip was then shared on Twitter, where the post went viral. The streamer has blown up, passing 17,000 followers on the platform. Before the clip went viral on Twitter, NateBosa had 3,500 followers.

“Really wholesome, you probably changed this kids’ life!” Macaiyla, a fellow content creator commented on Twitter.

“I can see it; I bet he thanks his followers following him, subs, bit, donations etc.. you name it. We need more people like him in the world,” another Twitter user added.