Riot sends heartfelt care package to Kyedae as aid in her recovery

Kyedae received a surprise care package from the developers of Valorant and League of Legends, Riot Games, containing some figurines and heartfelt letters.

Kyedae is a huge part of the Valorant community, being one of the largest content creators focused on the game, even winning the Valorant streamer of the year during QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards.

So it’s no surprise that the developers of the game decided to reach out and offer some support after Kyedae revealed her cancer diagnosis on Twitter.

Riot games sent Kyedae a care package containing a heartfelt letter, some figurines, hand painted bag, and some Valorant merch.

However, Kyedae could not finish reading through one of the letters as it moved her and in her words, she “didn’t want to cry” and she “hates showing her emotion on the internet.”

Kyedae reads messages from Riot and its employees

The clip from JettShorts opens up with Kyedae reading one of the letters included from the Riot Games employees.

“Hi Kyedae, our team has put together some of their personal favorite things that we love and find comforting, we hope these bring you the same sense of coziness and comfort that they do for us. Also included are a few of our favorite Valorant and Riot pieces,” read Kyedae from the letter.

After she was done with the first letter Kyedae showed off some of the things included in the care package, like the figurines and the custom-painted bag, Kyedae said she will ornate the bag with her Valorant pins and bring it with her to the hospital.

The content creator then tried to get through a personal letter from Anna, most likely Anna Donlon, but had to stop as she said she was on the verge of tears and she was “not in the mood to cry.”

Kyedae continues to amaze her fans with her positive attitude, a good example of that is making fun of her diagnosis in her award speech at Streamer Awards.