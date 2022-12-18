Rihanna shares first look at son in TikTok debut

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

Singer Rihanna shared a first look at her baby son with A$AP Rocky in her TikTok debut, with the video going on to garner over three million likes in just under a day.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together in May 2022, and fans were delighted on December 17 when the star made her TikTok debut with a clip of her son.

In the video, captioned “hacked,” Rihanna shows a close-up of her son sitting in a car seat, and he can be seen smiling back at her.

“You tryna get Mommy’s phone?” the star asks, as her baby, whose name has not yet been publicly released, reached for her phone.

Article continues after ad

The 45-second clip has been a huge hit among fans, who were delighted to see the first official video of her child.

“Y’all this is not a drill!” one excited fan wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“So adorable,” said another.

One comment with over 50,000 likes read: “It feels abnormal that we get to see him before Christmas it’s like a gift.”

In under 24 hours, the clip went on to get 3.4 million likes and over 11 million views, and it looks like it’s only set to generate more attention as fans come across the clip on their For You Page, or flock to the star’s TikTok page to check out her first video.

Article continues after ad

There are a number of different celebrities who have taken to TikTok to share snippets of their life and join in with viral trends and challenges, including North West & Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Selena Gomez, and many more.

Fans are hoping that Rihanna will share more posts on TikTok in the future, with over 6 million followers already waiting to see what she will upload next.