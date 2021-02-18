Logo
Rick Astley’s Rick Roll meme goes viral again with disturbing 4K remaster

Published: 18/Feb/2021 18:01 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 18:02

by Georgina Smith
Rick Astley in the music video for Never Gonna Give You Up
YouTube: Official Rick Astley / Revideo

Rick Astley’s smash hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ has gone viral yet again after someone remastered it to make it 4k and 60fps – though many are finding the new version weirdly disturbing.

While plenty of memes have cropped up on the internet over the years, making a lasting impression on internet culture, none have had quite the staying power like the Rick Roll.

For those that have somehow managed to avoid this phenomenon, a Rick Roll refers to when someone uses a disguised hyperlink to bait you into clicking it, only to have Rick Astley’s upbeat song ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ waiting at the other end of the link.

The prank was popularized in 2007, but is still used frequently to this day, and proves to be either hilarious or very annoying, depending on which end of the Rick Roll you’re on.

Now, YouTuber Revideo has sparked new life into the meme by remastering the original video in full 4k and 60 FPS, making it look more high quality than ever before.

They explained in the description that it’s a “remastered music video with Topaz Video Enhance AI and RIFE (Flowframes)” and the results were impressive.

Compared to the original, the remastered version runs a lot smoother, making Astley’s face a lot clearer and the dancing a lot more snappy.

The reactions to the new version were certainly mixed, with some people loving the new and improved music video. “The future is now,” one person wrote, another saying “this is beautiful.” One user even said, “This makes me feel like Rick Astley is really here, Rick Rolling me in person.”

However, some Twitter users felt strangely disturbed by the video. “Somebody remastered the Rick Astley video in 60 FPS 4k and I am deeply, deeply upset,” someone wrote, another saying “this is terrifying! Why is it so high quality?”

Why exactly the remastered version of Never Gonna Give You Up has some people feeling freaked out is unclear, but people have already announced their plans to start using it as their new Rick Roll go-to.

Dixie D’Amelio unimpressed after Bryce Hall pranks Noah Beck with strippers

Published: 18/Feb/2021 16:45

by Alice Hearing
Bryce Hall pranks Noah Beck with strippers
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck

TikToker and YouTuber Bryce Hall is known for pushing the boundaries of how far his pranks can go. In his latest blog he targeted Noah Beck, and Dixie D’Amelio wasn’t having it. 

Bryce isn’t afraid to test the relationships of his fellow TikTok stars. After most recently tricking the internet into thinking he was cheating on Addison Rae with none other than Loren Gray, this time around he decided to test Noah and Dixie’s love.

Since they revealed to the world that they were dating back in October 2020, the pair have faced numerous tests including heavy criticism from their viewers about how they treat each other, and challenges including a lie-detector test on Dixie’s YouTube talk show.

Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck dating
Instagram: Dixiedamelio
Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck are one of TikTok’s hottest couples

In his latest vlog, Bryce blindfolded Noah and made him listen to loud music, and safe to say he was terrified about what Bryce had in store saying “I’m having a panic attack this f***ing sucks. If I feel something furry I’m kicking it.” All the while he was totally unaware that he was surrounded by strippers dancing around him.

Although he expressed some doubt about the prank at first saying “I don’t want to be the cause of their breakup,” Bryce then FaceTimed Noah’s girlfriend Dixie to film her reaction. Dixie picked up, saw what was happening, and promptly hung up the phone.

But Bryce, clearly feeling bad, later confirmed to Dixie that Noah wasn’t at fault, telling Dixie, “I just didn’t want you to be mad at Noah, this was all me,” and Noah added “Check the footage, I didn’t even look I swear to god,” although Dixie didn’t sound fully convinced by their apology.

However, considering just how loved up Noah and Dixie are, it would be a challenge to break them apart, especially now Dixie is used to Bryce playing pranks on every TikTok star in Los Angeles.