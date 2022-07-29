Rich viewer donates $40k to get streamer unbanned from NoPixel GTA RP

Connor Bennett . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

A rich Twitch viewer donated $40,000 towards getting a GTA RP streamer – Ming – unbanned from the popular NoPixel server after three years, and fans are pretty pleased by the outcome.

While it may not be as popular as it was with the initial NoPixel 3.0 boom, GTA RP continues to go strong on Twitch. Hundreds of thousands of viewers tune in daily to follow the exploits of their favorite characters and groups, almost as if it is a TV show.

Back in the early days of RP, viewers flocked to watch Ming – a popular streamer whose character joined the Chang Gang group alongside LordKebun, Summit1g, Ramee, and many more. Though, he was banned from NoPixel’s main server back in 2019 after a few heated confrontations with police and server staff.

The streamer got a reprieve in 2021 when NoPixel launched its public server, and Ming was allowed to roleplay on there, striking up a relationship with xQc. Though, there has always been a clamor to see him back on the main server with the characters he’d come up alongside.

GTA RP streamer Ming finally gets unbanned

Well, Ming finally got his wish on July 28 when NoPixel’s owner – Koil – hosted a charity stream and suggested that the streamer would be unbanned if he reached his goal of $100k in donations.

Some donations trickled in as a result, and while no one truly knew if he was telling the truth, one rich viewers – incivik from Saudi Arabia – shot the thing to a whole new level with $40,000 worth of donations.

He had one simple message for Koil as he propelled the stream to it’s massive six-figure goal – unban Ming. The NoPixel owner was blown away by the generosity, saying: “Oh my God. Holy f**king sh*t. You are actually insane.”

Koil noted that he’d been considering dropping Ming’s ban anyway, but it seems like the outpouring of community support really sped the process up.

Since the charity stream concluded, viewers have gotten to see Ming hang out with a few familiar faces and roleplay the fact he’s been ‘released from prison’ for the first time in three years. We can’t wait to see what he gets into next.