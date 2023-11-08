Rhett & Link follow in MrBeast’s footsteps by launching MishMash cereal brand

In an era of influencer product launches, Rhett & Link of Good Mythical Morning are the latest to jump on the trend. Following on from the likes of MrBeast with Feastables and KSI & Logan Paul with Prime Hydration, the YouTube duo just launched MishMash cereal.

Every successful YouTuber these days has something to offer their audience. Be it regular merchandise, in-person events, or of course, wholesale goods like food and drink. With a number of breakout products disrupting various markets, influencers far and wide are looking for their way in.

Now, jumping aboard the hype train with a product of their own, veteran content creator duo Rhett & Link have entered the cereal market. Looking to make breakfast “awesome” again, the YouTubers have established the MishMash brand.

Launching with two flavors already available online, at least in the United States, the team at Good Mythical Morning is eager for fans to “finally experience” their latest creation.

“The Mythical team took what we do best – curiosity-driven creativity and deliciously inventive food making – and ‘mishmashed’ them together,” an accompanying quote reads.

“We have eaten approximately three tons of cereal during the development phase and the final 100 pounds tasted awesome.”

Starting off with two distinct options, MishMash hit the web with the Peanut Butter N’ Honey Sandwich cereal, along with the unique Sweet Mac N’Mello cereal. The latter allegedly being “the only macaroni noodle-shaped cereal in the world.”

Fans of the influencers can buy a ‘Starter Pack’ with one box of each for $19.99 USD, or opt for a four-pack at $39.99 USD.

Twitter: Mythical MishMash has launched two distinct cereal flavors to start with.

As you might expect, these two flavors are just the beginning with “new drops” set to follow down the line.