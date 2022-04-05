Return to Monkey Island: Release window, platforms, everything we know

Return to Monkey Island, the sixth iteration in the Monkey Island franchise, has just been announced. With that information comes a world of questions, all of which center around fans’ much-hyped return to the beloved world.

While April Fool’s announcements are a dime a dozen, Ron Gilbert, creator of the Monkey Island series, has followed through on an 8-year-old joke to announce the latest Monkey Island game.

The point-and-click adventure is a collaboration between Terrible Toybox Devolver Digital and Lucasfilm Games, and has seen fans begin to get hyped about the series rearing its pirate-y self-referential head once more.

Advertisement

Stoking the flames of excitement is that Return to Monkey Island sees the creator Ron Gilbert back in the saddle as Director while co-writing the game with Dave Grossman for the first time since Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge was released way back in 1991.

From a release window to early story details, here’s everything we know.

Contents

Return to Monkey Island: Release Window

An exact release date has not been announced for Return to Monkey Island.

However, with a 2022 release promised through the initial announcement, we should be able to expect to see a release towards the last quarter of the year.

Return to Monkey Island: Platforms

There has been no explicit confirmation of where you will be able to dive back into the world of Monkey Island, but if previous releases are anything to go off you can guarantee that this game will have a PC release.

Advertisement

It’s likely that other consoles will get ports of some kind. A release on the Playstation is also incredibly likely seeing as the series already has a history in Sony’s gaming ecosystem. But don’t be surprised to see it on the Switch or Xbox either.

Return to Monkey Island: Story Details

Ron Gilbert has announced that this game will continue directly on from Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge.

So we can expect to see Guybrush Threepwood, Elaine, and more, picking up right where they left off in their prime.

A little something we’ve been working on for the past 2 years in complete secrecy.https://t.co/qwmxpYjpe5 — Ron Gilbert (@grumpygamer) April 4, 2022

Expect to see ‘gas leak’ levels of roasting of the games in the series made without Gilbert’s intervention. As well as the integration of certain prime choices from the games made since Gilbert and Grossman’s departure from the series.