Resurfaced Joe Rogan clip about LA wildfire shocks fans after it comes true

As the Palisades fire continued in Southern California, Joe Rogan fans were shocked after a resurfaced clip from mid-2024 predicted the devastation of future wildfires in the region.

The Palisades fire, which struck Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 7, has devastated the region by claiming some of the state’s most expensive homes and properties.

The wildfire started as a minimal bushfire but soon burned down 17,000 acres after the winds carried it through Southern California.

Being that wildfires aren’t unheard of in CA, podcast host Joe Rogan struck up a discussion about the impact of future wildfires in the state.

On a JRE episode from January 19, 2024, Rogan talked about the absurd wildfire warnings told to him by a firefighter, which even more bizarrely, just came true.

“He was telling me, ‘Dude, one day, it’s just going to be the right wind, and the fire is going to start in the right place and it’s going to burn through LA, all the way to the ocean — and there’s not a f*cking thing we can do about it,’” Rogan recalled.

Joe Rogan fans shocked by firefighter’s prediction

The resurfaced podcast clip shocked viewers as it began circulating the internet after the Palisades fire devastation took over.

“It’s crazy how everything, word for word, is happening,” one fan commented on X.

“Terrifying! The firefighter he is quoting literally prophesied the destruction of LA!” exclaimed another.

“Time to listen to the experts,” added a third.

Though Rogan and many CA residents might have been aware of wildfire potential, many locals have been devastated after the Palisades fire ravaged their neighborhoods.

Twitch streamer Cash Nasty had to end his live broadcast early to evacuate on January 7 after he noticed that the wildfire was only 40 minutes away from reaching his home.

FaZe Clan evacuated their content house as well when they received an alert to leave the area. Twitch streamer Pokimane, though safe from the wildfire, said that she was “worried” after seeing that her home was sandwiched between two fires.

It’s unknown when the Palisades fire will be fully under control. However, some influencers have already been able to provide their help. Logan Paul and KSI donated $60K worth of Prime Hydration products to firefighters in LA, making the water drought less severe for those in need.