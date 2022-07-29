Report claims 99% of Twitch and YouTube’s top streamers are men

Eleni Thomas . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

New data has revealed male streamers are still dominating the scene when it comes to popularity and hours watched across all platforms — Twitch, YouTube, and otherwise — with almost all of the top 100 streamers being men.

While gaming is seen as becoming more diverse, there is still a gap to be filled in the streaming space between men and women.

According to a report from Stream Hatchet diving into some of the internet’s biggest personalities, it found 99 of the top 100 streamers across Twitch, YouTube, and FaceBook Gaming were men.

Only one, Kaitlin ‘Amouranth’ Siracusa, was a woman.

Even by topping the charts as the most popular female content creator, Amouranth found herself sitting almost exactly in the middle in the 56th spot. She was by far the most watched female streamer for Q2 2022, clocking in with 8.2m hours watched.

xQc was the most watched streamer for Q2 2022 overall with 70.6m hours watched. Gaules and Asmongold took out second and third with 57.7m and 40.1m hours streamed.

streamhatchet 2022 q2 report Many of the top streamers for Q2 2022 remain unchanged from the first quarter of the year.

While it might be expected many of the top streamers are men, to have only 1% of the top 100 be non-male identifying is surprising.

It comes while the gaming community grapples with criticism around the gender gap in streaming. Big names like Mizkif have admitted it is “way easier” for women to break out onto platforms, but they have a “glass ceiling” stopping them from rising to the top.

The Q2 report did also indicate VTubers are amongst some of the most popular female streamers across the board. VTubers Sakura Miko, Usada Pekora, and Ironmouse all made it into the top 10 female streamers list between the months of April and June 2022.

However with popular female streamers like Pokimane taking a hiatus from streaming, this figure may carry over to Q3 and even Q4 for 2022.