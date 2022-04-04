Reddit user claims Razer headset saved his life from stray bullet

A Reddit user is going viral for saying his Razer headset protected him from a stray bullet fired through his window and has posted proof to back up his claims.

Normally when people buy Razer headphones they’re doing so for enhanced audio and not bullet protection, but it seems like a pair could have ended up saving a life.

In a thread on Reddit, a user by the name of ‘Enough_Dance_956’ posted a series of photos showing the state of his headphones after a scary shooting outside of his house.

Now, he’s thanking Razer for “saving his life” and revealed details about the shooting that caught him completely off guard.

Advertisement

Redditor thanks Razer after headset stops bullet

In a post, the Californian Redditor explained that on Wednesday, March 30, a bullet went through his window and hit the Razer headphones on top of his head. In a photo, you can see where the bullet seemingly hit the headset.

Read More: The Rock praises Logan Paul for WWE debut performance

“If it wasn’t for the headphones made with good quality, I would’ve been a dead kid at the age of 18,” he said. “I couldn’t even imagine all the pain my family and friends would’ve been through.”

The user went on to ask others to help him get in touch with Razer to thank them, noting he was very lucky to be alive.

Advertisement

“If I moved an inch forward or back I would’ve been dead,” he added.

While some others on the site didn’t believe the user at first, he posted more photos revealing the state of the window and the bullet on the bed.

Read More: Ludwig stunned after MrBeast goes to extreme measures to get him in a video

According to the alleged shooting survivor, he filed a police report and took the images before the cops came to collect the bullet.

Enough_Dance_956 said that Razer eventually got in contact with him and he thanked the company for their life-saving product and urged others to tell their parents that they love them, because you “don’t know when it’s time to go.”