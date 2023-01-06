Rebecca Black roasts Andrew Tate’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ rap song

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Singer Rebecca Black has roasted Andrew Tate’s rap song ‘Sugar Daddy’ which surfaced after his recent arrest.

Andrew Tate’s popularity grew tenfold over the course of 2022, with his controversial takes on money, women, and power — but did you know he’s also dabbled in music?

Shortly after his recent arrest in Romania, a Twitter user shared a clip of the music video for his rap song ‘Sugar Daddy,’ flaming him in the process.

But nearly a week later, well-known singer Rebecca Black joined the flurry of people baffled by Tate’s music career.

Rebecca Black roasts Andrew Tate’s music

On January 6, Rebecca Black quote retweeted the clip of Andrew Tate’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ song and said: “I was 13 this man is 36.”

Article continues after ad

Having amassed over 200,000 likes in less than 12 hours after posting, it’s clear that Rebecca’s fans quite enjoyed her roasting Tate.

For the uninitiated, Rebecca Black first went viral back in 2011 for her song ‘Friday’ which has amassed over 163 million views on YouTube since its release.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

With lyrics like “Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday,” the song quickly received a meme status with people loving and hating it at the same time.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts about Black, Tate, and her roast in the replies to the tweet.

“Friday was a banger and I love you, queen Rebecca,” one user replied.

Article continues after ad

Another commented: “Man is a very strong word.”

“Friday got campy and avant-garde as time went by – it was a snapshot of the times – this is trash, was trash, and will always be trash,” a third fan boasted.

Tate hasn’t responded to the viral roast at the time of writing, as he’s still detained by Romanian authorities. For updates on his current situation, check out our article.