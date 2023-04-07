RatedEpicz faces more accusations from multiple women after GTA RP NoPixel ban

GTA RP streamer RatedEpicz is facing more accusations after the Facebook content creator was banned from NoPixel on April 2.

Earlier this year, Twitch streamer Megskii came forward accusing content creator RatedEpicz of homophobia and emotional abuse throughout their two-year-long relationship.

Shortly after, the RP streamer hit back with a response — admitting and apologizing for the distasteful homophobic comments made. Rated also claimed there were “many ups and many downs” during their relationship, and the abuse “happened both ways.”

The topic had since died down, until April 2, when fans noticed Rated’s account had been permanently banned from NoPixel, the popular roleplaying server.

According to NoPixel owner Koil, staff members unanimously decided to “remove him from the community” — a decision which is unlikely to be overruled. Furthermore, Koil encouraged women that have been “mistreated” by Rated to come forward.

RatedEpicz faces more accusations after NoPixel ban

Several women have since spoken out against the Facebook Gaming streamer. Among them include Twitch streamer Evee, who claimed Rated asked her for “cam shows” before deleting the messages seconds later.

“He was asking me for cam shows and other weird sh*t then deleting his msgs seconds. I could never get proof and I thought no one would believe me. He was untouchable,” she wrote in an April 6 tweet.

“Made me uncomfortable having to placate this creep because of how much pull he had on the server.”

Evee continued: “I’m no stranger to men trying to sexually harass me on the server and then getting mad when I shut them down. It’s happened before and the person is still treated like a god. Their word against mine just means I’m the one who would be out.”

Similarly, OllyPop, who left the NoPixel server in late January, also accused Rated of deleting messages. “Lmao did we all experience this?” she tweeted.

In a second tweet, she added: “The good old disappearing messages,” along with a screenshot of a Discord conversation with the popular RP streamer.

The screenshot shows an incomplete conversation with Rated, who noted how Olly missed the message he sent, with him unwilling to repeat it.

Rated is yet to respond, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated when more information is available.