Ranboo almost reveals his face in Twitch stream mask mishap - Dexerto

Ranboo’s mask slipped during a Twitch stream, almost accidentally revealing his face in the process, and now he’s asked fans not to repost clips and screenshots on social media.

It’s been an enormous year for Ranboo. His popularity skyrocketed, and he’s now one of the most-watched Minecraft streamers on Twitch. Not even his second account could escape the popularity boom.

However, much like Corpse Husband, he has chosen to remain anonymous and keep his identity hidden by wearing a mask. To add even more flair, he rocks a pair of sunglasses.

But all hell almost broke loose in his latest stream. His mask slipped down while he was talking, exposing his nose. It was inches away from exposing the rest of his face, too. He quickly fixed it before it slipped any further.

Advertisement

Naturally, fans went crazy trying to clip the incident and post it on social media.

Ranboo wasn’t having a bar of it, though. He politely asked fans to refrain from doing it in a now-deleted tweet.

“Guys, if I accidentally reveal something on stream, please do not take screenshots of them and post them elsewhere. Thank you,” he wrote.

For the most part, fans have respected his wishes. Ranboo clearly doesn’t want his identity to be revealed, and it’s good to know his fans have his back.

Read More: Fake Dream face reveal goes viral

Of course, it might be a different story if the accidental mask slip became a full-blown face reveal, but it cannot be helped.