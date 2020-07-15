"Queen of Alt TikTok" Mooptopia suddenly quits after rapid rise to fame

The “Queen of Alt TikTok”, Mooptopia, has quit the short video app according to a statement she posted on July 15.

Mooptopia is a semi-anonymous TikTok creator who blew up over the course of a week and reached more than 1.5 million followers in just over a month. After appearing frequently on many users’ For You page, millions became obsessed with the mystery of moop whose name on the app is simply “none”.

By searching for #moop or #mooptopia, hundreds of videos can be found speculating as to who she is and commenting on her content. Mooptopia posted her first TikTok on June 8 and now has racked up a whopping 37.2 million likes.

On Wednesday she wrote: “I’m sorry moops, but it's been a hard time for me lately and I must part away from TikTok. This has been a fun journey. Thank you for all the kindness and laughs. I still and never will support Trump or anything he stands for.”

Popular TikTokkers expressed their sympathy and regret that Mooptopia would no longer be posting. Benoftheweek who has 5.3 million followers wrote “Thank u for the most exciting week of TikTok ever”, while Tybottofficial (2.4 million) wrote “NOOO”.

mooptopia rlly took over everyone’s fyp, had merch for 5 hours and then quit tiktok-



✨icon✨ — charlotte (@charlotteslooks) July 15, 2020

Mooptopia was known as the “Queen of Alt TikTok” for her bizarre and eccentric videos, often showing her looking deep into the camera with bloodshot eyes. Many fans discovered her through the high volume of videos that appeared on their "for you page". The account became so popular that Mooptopia created a merchandise website selling hoodies, t-shirts and stickers.

Mooptopia is more likely to appear if your algorithm leans more towards “Alt TikTok”, the side of the app where there is no sign of the members of the Hype House or Sway House, and often involves bizarre themes such as feet and beans.

Fans speculated that one of her reasons for quitting the app was because other users had found her personal social pages, and spread rumors that she was a Trump supporter.

On Tuesday, July 14, she posted a TikTok which said “Moops please respect my privacy,” and commented, “I’m just an ordinary girl.” Under another TikTok, in response to the rumors, she wrote “I don’t support carrot man!!”

According to comments on her videos, her address had also been leaked.

If anything, Mooptopia’s sudden departure has allowed her mysterious magic to prevail, remaining a part of TikTok’s history forever.